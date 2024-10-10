Seamer James Hayes has signed a two-year contract to remain at Trent Bridge.

The 23-year-old, who joined the club following a successful trial in 2021, will remain with Nottinghamshire until at least 2026.

“I’m really pleased to continue on my journey with Notts, and I feel ready to take that next step,” Hayes said.

“I’ve been in and around the club for a few years now, and it feels like the time for me to make my mark in the game.

“A few bowlers have obviously left the club this winter - I’ll be sad to see them go with the memories we have made - but it also represents a chance for me to take a bit more responsibility.

“That ownership is something I will focus on over the next two years, and hopefully I can continue to put in consistent performances to push my case for first team cricket in all formats.

“I’m grateful to Mick and Pete for the chance to break into the game at Trent Bridge, as well as all the coaches who I have worked closely with to bring my game on.

“I’m excited to see what the next few years have in store.”

Capable of bowling at high speeds, Hayes took 15 wickets in seven Second XI Championship games last season.

He has appeared in three List A games for Notts, whilst he took seven wickets in the Second XI T20 in 2024.

“This contract is a reward for the work James has put in,” Peter Moores said.

“It provides him with the chance to continue his development and ultimately push for first team cricket.

“His ability to swing the ball at pace is exciting - they are two crucial skills to have as a bowler in English conditions.

“He has the potential to be a real point of difference bowler at first team level; his challenge is to find a consistency which will enable him to secure opportunities.”