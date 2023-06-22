News you can trust since 1895
'Time for change' - Reform UK names local candidate for Dinnington by-election

A Yorkshire-born candidate that knows Dinnington and the Rother Valley well will be the Reform UK candidate for next month’s by-election in Dinnington.
By Tony HarrisonContributor
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 14:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 14:22 BST

Tony Harrison has been named by Reform UK to fight for the vacant Rotherham Council seat in Dinnington on Thursday, July 13.

The by-election has been called following the resignation of Conservative Charlie Wooding, who was suspended pending an internal investigation by the leader of the opposition at Rotherham Council.

Tony Harrison has been named by Reform UK to fight for the vacant Rotherham Council seat in Dinnington. Picture: Reform UK Rother ValleyTony Harrison has been named by Reform UK to fight for the vacant Rotherham Council seat in Dinnington. Picture: Reform UK Rother Valley
Tony and Reform UK in Dinnington will:

  • Ensure the council spends taxpayers’ money wisely;
  • Promote local businesses;
  • Improve, update and modernise Dinnington high street;
  • Campaign for greater road safety, repair roads and potholes;
  • Put an end to anti-social behaviour;
  • Encourage more youth services and clubs;
  • Insist on a police station in Dinnington;
  • Secure more CCTV in known crime hotspots;
  • Keep Dinnington and surrounding areas tidy;
  • Get the job done. Actions speak louder than words.

Mr Harrison said a vote for Reform Uk is a vote for change, Councillors and politicians alike need to start listening to the people and their constituents.

See fb.com/ReformUKRotherValley

The full list of candidates is: Julz Hall, Local Conservatives; Mr Harrison, Reform UK; Peter Key, Yorkshire Party; Paul Martin, Green Party; Matt Mears, Liberal Democrats; Dave Smith, Independent; and John Vjestica, Labour Party.