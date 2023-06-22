'Time for change' - Reform UK names local candidate for Dinnington by-election

Tony Harrison has been named by Reform UK to fight for the vacant Rotherham Council seat in Dinnington on Thursday, July 13.

The by-election has been called following the resignation of Conservative Charlie Wooding, who was suspended pending an internal investigation by the leader of the opposition at Rotherham Council.

Tony and Reform UK in Dinnington will:

Ensure the council spends taxpayers’ money wisely;

Promote local businesses;

Improve, update and modernise Dinnington high street;

Campaign for greater road safety, repair roads and potholes;

Put an end to anti-social behaviour;

Encourage more youth services and clubs;

Insist on a police station in Dinnington;

Secure more CCTV in known crime hotspots;

Keep Dinnington and surrounding areas tidy;

Get the job done. Actions speak louder than words.

