Conservatives ‘welcome the challenge’ as by-election scheduled for suspended Tory councillor’s seat in Dinnington

Charlie Wooding has left the council and a by-election has been scheduled for his seat on Thursday, July 13.

Mr Wooding was elected as one of the Rotherham Council Conservative members for Dinnington ward in 2021 – polling the most votes of the 11 candidates.

However, only hours before the new municipal year, and the first full council meeting two weeks ago, he became one of the three Conservative members who was said to continue as Independent.

Coun Simon Ball, leader of the Conservative opposition at the council, said Mr Wooding had been suspended pending an internal investigation regarding attendance.

The 21 days set out for Coun Ball to conclude his investigation are set to run out imminently, and Coun Ball confirmed that, despite Mr Wooding standing down from the council, he remains a Party member, so is still subject to the internal investigation.

Coun Ball said: “There is not a great deal I can say as he is under investigation by me, so I am obviously bound by the complaints procedure and I also know the personal reasons why he couldn’t attend, which I can’t tell you.

“We wish Charlie well and welcome the challenge to put an extra Conservative councillor in Dinnington.”

Prospective candidates have until June 16 to submit their nomination papers.

Residents in Dinnington ward have until midnight on June 27 to register to vote if they are not already on the electoral register and the deadline for new postal votes or to change or cancel existing postal and proxy votes is the day after, at 5pm on June 28.