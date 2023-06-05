News you can trust since 1895
A by-election is set to take place in Dinnington, the council has confirmed.
By Kate Mason
Published 5th Jun 2023, 12:34 BST- 1 min read
The poll will be held to fill a vacancy in Dinnington ward and will take place on Thursday, July 13.

The formal notice of the by-election will be published on Thursday, June 8, and potential candidates have until the following Friday, June 16, to submit their nomination papers.

Residents in Dinnington ward have until midnight on Tuesday June 27 to register to vote if they are not already on the electoral register and the deadline for new postal votes or to change or cancel existing postal and proxy votes is the day after, at 5pm on Wednesday June 28.

The deadline for applying to vote by proxy is 5pm on Wednesday, July 5 .

New legislation means that voters casting their ballots at polling stations will need to show acceptable photographic ID before they can vote. The full list of approved identity documents can be found on the Rotherham Council website but includes driving licences and passports. Expired documents can be used, provided the photograph is still a good likeness to the person wishing to vote.

Residents without acceptable photographic ID can apply for a free Voter Authority Certificate here

Voters will begin to receive their poll cards mid-June, which will include details of which polling station they should use (if not voting by post or proxy).

The result of the by-election is expected to be announced around midnight on the day of polling, a spokesman for the authority said.

