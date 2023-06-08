Town council chairman wades into row with MP as Dinnington by-election campaign kicks off

Coun Dave Smith accused Alexander Stafford, the area’s MP, of “misleading” people in the way he introduced the Conservative candidate’s contribution to the community.

But Mr Stafford responded by accusing Coun Smith of talking ‘nonsense’ by insinuating only people who are actively involved in the town council can be considered as “working for the community”.

Coun Dave Smith, Dinnington Town Council chairman.

Mr Stafford said: “I am so pleased to be able to personally endorse her, as I know she is exactly who Dinnington, and Rother Valley, needs in the Town Hall.

“Julz has been a key player in all discussions around the regeneration of Dinnington. Running her own business here in the town means she understands the challenges more than most.”

However, respondingCoun Smith said: “I expect a degree of spin from our political parties, I don’t expect them to sink this low.”

He said: “He says ‘Julz has been a key player in all discussions around the regeneration of Dinnington Market Place and high street’.

Julia Hall, Conservative candidate for Rotherham Council's Dinnington ward, and Alexander Stafford, Conservative MP for Rother Valley.

“That’s a lie. She never had any part in that at all. She’s never been in any meeting to discuss it. I have. Two borough councillors were.

“I have a personal letter from the MP thanking me for the hard work I have put in. “

He said it had been implied the council could have influence on how the £12m was spent, but added: “I am the chairman of the Town Council and we can’t have an influence on it.

“He is saying she (Julia) has been fighting for Dinnington for whatever length of time. No, she hasn’t. She’s never been to a borough council meeting and asked questions about Dinnington.

“It’s unfair to do it to her.

“I don’t have a problem with Julia. What I have a problem with is I don’t like obfuscation; I don’t like lies. I’m disappointed in what he’s doing with this.”

Mr Stafford said: “The Conservative Dinnington ward councillors and I have ensured the local community, local businesses and the town council have been involved in the campaign to secure the £12m in funding, fighting against the top-down decision-making instinct of RMBC.

“I always praise the voluntary work of our parish councillors across Rother Valley, but there are many other people who also work hard for their community in different ways including in their daily work, business, charity involvement, carers or in a personal capacity.

“Coun Smith’s insinuation that only those that are actively involved in the town council can be considered as ‘working for the community’ is of course nonsense.

“At this election, Dinnington needs a positive forward-looking person who is passionate about Dinnington and the future success of the high street. Anyone who knows Julz will know she has the energy, personality and business experience to deliver.”

Coun Smith, an Independent, stood for election in Dinnington in 2011, 2012, 2016 and 2021.