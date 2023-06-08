News you can trust since 1895
Conservatives name candidate for crucial Dinnington by-election

A local trader will be the Conservatives’ candidate for next month’s by-election in Dinnington.
By Roland Sebestyen
Published 8th Jun 2023, 08:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 08:49 BST

Julia Hall, owner of Julz Boutique, on Laughton Road, has been named by the Tories to fight for the vacant Rotherham Council seat in Dinnington on July 13.

Ms Hall is one of the campaigners – alongside other traders – who started an initiative to save the high street earlier this year.

Julia Hall is standing for election.
Coun Simon Ball, leader of the borough council Conservative group, said Ms Hall was “passionate” about Dinnington.

He said: “Julz has lived in Laughton with her family and worked in Dinnington for many years. She’s passionate about making it a better place to live, work and play, and has the passion and enthusiasm to make the positive changes she wants to see reality.

“As the owner of two businesses on the high street, she is well placed to work with the community and council on the regeneration project and it is important that is put in safe hands.

“A vote for Julia ensures Dinnington moves forwards with the Conservatives: on to town centre regeneration and safer roads, and not backwards with Labour.”

The by-election was called after Conservative councillor Charlie Wooding – who had been suspended pending an internal investigation into attendance – stood down.

Prospective candidates have until June 16 to submit their nomination papers.

Residents in Dinnington ward have until midnight on June 27 to register to vote if not already on the electoral register. The deadline for new postal votes or to change or cancel existing postal and proxy votes is 5pm on June 28.

