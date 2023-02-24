Last month saw Rotherham Council miss out on its bid to the second round of the government’s levelling-up fund which would have been partly used for regeneration projects in Dinnington.

The cash would have been used to clear burnt-out buildings in Dinnington, invest in the outdoor market, and create a new public square to enhance the town’s food and retail offer.

However, a group of town traders have taken it upon themselves to spruce up the high street with the first of a series of planned clean-up events which took place on February 19.

A number of business owners have come together to tidy up Laughton Road in Dinnington, and board up a burnt-out building.

Julia Hall, owner of Julz Boutique on Laughton Road, helped to kick-start the campaign to “save” the high street. In her three years in the town, she claims she has never seen a road sweeper and that litter has been left to pile up in the streets which business owners believe is driving away trade.

She said: “We really need cleaning up and loving again. We have had enough so we’re getting together to reclaim our street and make it a nice place again.

“We’ve missed out on the levelling up fund twice - we need Rotherham Council to give some money to Dinnington, we don’t want to see it die.

“We love it here, it’s a lovely little community, but we need people to come back local and support independents. It’s such a shame but if they don’t use us they will lose us. We’re trying to do what we can on a shoestring.”

The event saw business owners fill bags with litter, sweep the streets, and board up a former florist which had been left as an ‘eyesore’ in the town since being set alight by an arsonist in 2019. The traders are also planning to repaint the shop fronts and create more greenery in the town with planters and flowers to attract more visitors and investment.

Dave Booth, owner of Deelicious sandwich shop, said the town is being “neglected”. He said: “We need a commitment from the council. Obviously we need the money, but it’s the ongoing services that need to be maintained - the street cleaning, the painting of lamp posts and street furniture. It should be a given.

“As businesses we need to work together, and if we work together, we can get it done and we can turn Dinnington around. I think there’s only one way up.”

Rother Valley MP Alexander Stafford was seen assisting the business owners on Sunday. He said: “It was great to see people coming together to improve our area. There are some great plans going ahead to support Dinnington, so please do remember to #shoplocal.”

The MP had previously lashed out at Rotherham Council, claiming it “didn’t even want to” put in a bid for the levelling-up cash for Dinnington, and had urged the council to “understand the needs of the community”.

