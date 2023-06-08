Almost 50 people formally complained about Nottinghamshire crime commissioner’s speeding offences

She was elected as Nottinghamshire police and crime commissioner in May 2021, and pledged to crack down on drivers breaking speed limits as part of her work.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Conservative’s role entails holding Nottinghamshire Police to account and overseeing spending.

Caroline Henry arrives at court.

Mrs Henry, of Giltbrook, was clocked travelling over the 30mph speed limit twice near Burford Primary School in Daybrook.

She was further caught speeding on roads in Chilwell and Beeston and on the A610.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A report detailing the complaints the commissioner received over 2022/23 was noted during the latest county police and crime panel.

If complaints are serious enough or relate to conduct matters, the panel must refer them to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

The report states Mrs Henry received 49 formal complaints in relation to her speeding offences.

Several other complaints were made, bringing the total made against Mrs Henry in the year to 55.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One said it made “broad allegations against the commissioner, but no evidence was provided to support them”.

Others were unrelated to the crime commissioner herself and therefore out of scope.

None of the 55 complaints were upheld.