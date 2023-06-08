Labour sees Dinnington by-election as ‘an opportunity’ and wants to send a message

Mr Wooding was a first-time councillor after winning in the last local elections in 2021 with a clear majority.

Labour is yet to name its candidate for the by-election but Jake Richards, Labour’s parliamentary candidate for Rother Valley, said they see the by-election as “an opportunity”.

He said: “After 13 years of Tory government, people in Dinnington are struggling with the cost-of-living crisis and our public services and infrastructure is broken.

“People are waiting weeks for a GP appointment in Dinnington, the local sewage system is overflowing, and the bus service is a disgrace. They promised to level up, but have cut funding to Dinnington and given more money to the South East than Yorkshire.

“The last Tory councillor didn’t show up for a meeting in six months. This by-election is an opportunity to send the government and the local Tories a message: we will not be taken for granted.”

He added the party’s candidate would be selected this week.

The Conservative Party has already named Julia Hall, the owner of Julz Boutique, Laughton Road, Dinnington, as their candidate for the vacant seat, while Coun Dave Smith, Dinnington Town Council chairman, is standing as well.

Prospective candidates have until June 16 to submit their nomination papers.