Shadow minister visits Dinnington where Labour expects crucial fight in the general election

Shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson and Oliver Coppard, the region’s mayor, visited Dinnington and the local area to talk to residents and support the party’s parliamentary candidate Jake Richards.

Ms Phillipson said: “Teachers and parents here (in Rother Valley) are clear that the Conservatives are failing our children.

“Our children are rightly ambitious for themselves and our country. Labour will match that ambition and deliver a brighter future for all our children, delivering funded breakfast clubs for every child in every primary school in England, ending the tax advantages private schools enjoy and investing that money in our amazing teachers to raise standards for all children.”

Shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson with Oliver Coppard, South Yorkshire mayor, centre, and parliamentary candidate Jake Richards.

Mr Richards said whoever wins the elections in Rother Valley will form the next government.

He said: “People recognise it’s time for change and are turning to Labour to build a better future.”

After the visit, Mr Stafford said: “I am delighted that the Government will be supporting the Maltby Grammar School redevelopment project to the tune of more than £4 million as well as their £12m commitment to Dinnington.

“We will finally see redevelopment on the high street so no more burnt-out and damaged buildings!

