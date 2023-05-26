Shadow minister visits Dinnington where Labour expects crucial fight in the general election
Shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson and Oliver Coppard, the region’s mayor, visited Dinnington and the local area to talk to residents and support the party’s parliamentary candidate Jake Richards.
Ms Phillipson said: “Teachers and parents here (in Rother Valley) are clear that the Conservatives are failing our children.
“Our children are rightly ambitious for themselves and our country. Labour will match that ambition and deliver a brighter future for all our children, delivering funded breakfast clubs for every child in every primary school in England, ending the tax advantages private schools enjoy and investing that money in our amazing teachers to raise standards for all children.”
Mr Richards said whoever wins the elections in Rother Valley will form the next government.
He said: “People recognise it’s time for change and are turning to Labour to build a better future.”
Only a couple of weeks ago, levelling up minister Dehenna Davison, visited Alexander Stafford, Conservative MP for Rother Valley, to see “first-hand” the progress at the old grammar school in Maltby.
After the visit, Mr Stafford said: “I am delighted that the Government will be supporting the Maltby Grammar School redevelopment project to the tune of more than £4 million as well as their £12m commitment to Dinnington.
“We will finally see redevelopment on the high street so no more burnt-out and damaged buildings!
“We have an ambitious plan to rejuvenate Dinnington town centre and create a vibrant and bustling marketplace, free of eyesore buildings and properties.”