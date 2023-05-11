Levelling Up minister Dehenna Davison visited Dinnington and Maltby after the areas secured levelling up and capital regeneration project funding.

High Street, Dinnington, has been awarded £12 million as one of the Government’s Capital Regeneration Projects, while the former Maltby Grammar School, including the iconic and landmark clock tower, has received £4.5m of Levelling Up funding to create an incubator space for training, apprenticeships, and start-up support in the leisure and hospitality sectors.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ms Davison was welcomed to the area by Alexander Stafford, Conservative MP for Rother Valley.

Alexander Stafford, MP for Rother Valley. Picture by London Portrait Photoqrapher-DAV

He said: “I was delighted to welcome Ms Davison to Rother Valley. It is great to see ministers back the work I have been doing and the funding I have been fighting for to help level up Rother Valley.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I am delighted the Government will be supporting the Maltby Grammar School redevelopment project to the tune of more than £4m as well as their £12m commitment to Dinnington.”

Ms Davison said: “I am delighted to have been able to visit Rother Valley to see the Government’s levelling up work in action at the old Maltby Grammar School, a building which has so much potential.