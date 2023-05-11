News you can trust since 1895
Nine Wetherspoons pubs in the Notts area ranked from best to worst according to Google reviews

JD Wetherspoons operates almost 900 pubs across the UK which are known for a budget menu and sometimes inhabiting historic buildings.

By Shelley Marriott
Published 11th May 2023, 14:48 BST

While the popular chain pubs tend to share many similarities, reviewers on Google have given each Wetherspoons pub in Nottinghamshire a rating out of five stars.

Visitors have commented on the food, drink, service and atmosphere at branches in the Nottinghamshire area, inlcuding Mansfield, Hucknall and Worksop.

See how your favourite Wetherspoons pub stacks up in this list of nine, ranked from best to worst.

The Stag and Pheasant on Clumber Street, Mansfield, has a 4.2/5 rating based on 2,029 reviews.

1. The Stag and Pheasant

The Stag and Pheasant on Clumber Street, Mansfield, has a 4.2/5 rating based on 2,029 reviews. Photo: Anne Shelley

The Regent on Diamond Avenue, Kingsway, Kirkby, has a 4.1/5 rating based on 1,151 reviews.

2. The Regent

The Regent on Diamond Avenue, Kingsway, Kirkby, has a 4.1/5 rating based on 1,151 reviews. Photo: Google

The Liquorice Gardens on Newcastle Street, Worksop, has a 4.1/5 rating based on 1,384 reviews.

3. The Liquorice Gardens

The Liquorice Gardens on Newcastle Street, Worksop, has a 4.1/5 rating based on 1,384 reviews. Photo: Google Maps

The Picture House on Fox Street, Sutton, has a 4/5 rating based on 981 reviews.

4. The Picture House

The Picture House on Fox Street, Sutton, has a 4/5 rating based on 981 reviews. Photo: Google

Related topics:WetherspoonsGoogleHucknallWorksopMansfield