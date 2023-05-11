Nine Wetherspoons pubs in the Notts area ranked from best to worst according to Google reviews

JD Wetherspoons operates almost 900 pubs across the UK which are known for a budget menu and sometimes inhabiting historic buildings.

While the popular chain pubs tend to share many similarities, reviewers on Google have given each Wetherspoons pub in Nottinghamshire a rating out of five stars.

Visitors have commented on the food, drink, service and atmosphere at branches in the Nottinghamshire area, inlcuding Mansfield, Hucknall and Worksop.

See how your favourite Wetherspoons pub stacks up in this list of nine, ranked from best to worst.

1 . The Stag and Pheasant The Stag and Pheasant on Clumber Street, Mansfield, has a 4.2/5 rating based on 2,029 reviews. Photo: Anne Shelley Photo Sales

2 . The Regent The Regent on Diamond Avenue, Kingsway, Kirkby, has a 4.1/5 rating based on 1,151 reviews. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . The Liquorice Gardens The Liquorice Gardens on Newcastle Street, Worksop, has a 4.1/5 rating based on 1,384 reviews. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . The Picture House The Picture House on Fox Street, Sutton, has a 4/5 rating based on 981 reviews. Photo: Google Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 3