Plastic bag of suspected drugs found in the toilet as officers execute early morning warrant in Bassetlaw

A suspected drug dealer attempted to hide some of their stash down the toilet as officers raided their property in Bassetlaw.
By Andy Done-Johnson
Published 26th May 2023, 14:38 BST- 1 min read

Police executed a warrant in Serlby Park Drive in Bircotes on Thursday, May 25, at around 7.30am.

Police recovered a quantity of brown powder in deal bags which are believed to be heroin as well as a quantity of suspected crack cocaine and cannabis.

Police involved in the raid also found a burner phone hidden in a pillowcase.

Two people were arrested
A large amount of cash was also recovered in a wardrobe and under a mattress.

Officers also found a knotted plastic bag in the downstairs toilet bowl and further analysis is being undertaken on the suspected drugs inside.

A man, aged 20, and a woman, aged 49, were arrested for possession with intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs.

Sergeant Simon Whitehouse from Nottinghamshire Police said: "This is a prime example of why early morning warrants are so important. We managed to catch these people unaware and seize a quantity of drugs and cash from the property.

“We even found a plastic bag inside the toilet bowl, which we suspect they did not want us to find.

“Drug dealing causes misery to so many people’s lives and that is why we will continue to target those who peddle these drugs in our county.”

If you suspect there is drug dealing happening on your street then please contact the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via their website.