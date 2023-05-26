Plastic bag of suspected drugs found in the toilet as officers execute early morning warrant in Bassetlaw

Police executed a warrant in Serlby Park Drive in Bircotes on Thursday, May 25, at around 7.30am.

Police recovered a quantity of brown powder in deal bags which are believed to be heroin as well as a quantity of suspected crack cocaine and cannabis.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police involved in the raid also found a burner phone hidden in a pillowcase.

Two people were arrested

A large amount of cash was also recovered in a wardrobe and under a mattress.

Officers also found a knotted plastic bag in the downstairs toilet bowl and further analysis is being undertaken on the suspected drugs inside.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A man, aged 20, and a woman, aged 49, were arrested for possession with intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs.

Sergeant Simon Whitehouse from Nottinghamshire Police said: "This is a prime example of why early morning warrants are so important. We managed to catch these people unaware and seize a quantity of drugs and cash from the property.

“We even found a plastic bag inside the toilet bowl, which we suspect they did not want us to find.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Drug dealing causes misery to so many people’s lives and that is why we will continue to target those who peddle these drugs in our county.”