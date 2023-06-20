News you can trust since 1895
Candidates for crucial by-election in Dinnington named

Rotherham Council has officially named all the candidates for the by-election in Dinnington.
By Roland Sebestyen
Published 20th Jun 2023, 08:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 08:59 BST

The by-election is scheduled for a vacant seat representing Dinnington ward on the authority, after the incumbent councillor, Charlie Wooding stood down.

He was first suspended by the Conservative Group as an internal investigation was announced by Coun Simon Ball, leader of the opposition, after concerns over his attendance.

The by-election will take place on Thursday, July 13.

Rotherham Town Hall.
The candidates are:

Julz Hall, Local Conservatives;

Tony Harrison, Reform UK;

Peter Key, Yorkshire Party;

Paul Martin, Green Party;

Matt Mears, Liberal Democrats;

Dave Smith, Independent;

John Vjestica, Labour Party.

Residents in the ward have until midnight on June 27 to register to vote if they are not already on the electoral register and the deadline for new postal votes or to change or cancel existing postal and proxy votes is the day after, at 5pm on June 28.

The deadline for applying to vote by proxy is 5pm on July 5.

