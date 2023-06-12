Labour throws in former councillor ahead of key by-election in Dinnington

Coun Chris Read, Labour leader of Rotherham Council, said a vote for John Vjestica – who used to be a ward councillor in Dinnington – is a message to the central government that “they’ve had enough”.

He said: “John is a local guy with a long track record of serving Dinnington and the wider area. As a councillor he opposed plans for fracking in the area, through Covid he was a volunteer supporting the health service, and he’s always been steadfast in the support to the local community.

“At a time when people have been let down by the local Conservatives, John’s calm determination that people deserve better makes him the ideal person to stand in this election.

John Vjestica is standing for election to Rotherham Council for Labour in Dinnington ward.

“Talking to residents over the last few weeks and months in the area, I’ve heard again and again how high their hopes were at the last general election, and how disappointed they are to be facing the cost of living crisis while Conservative cuts to public services are still hurting, only to see the Tories running away from their own record.

“By voting for John in this coming election, they have a real chance to tell this government that they’ve had enough.”

Mr Vjestica won a by-election in Dinnington in 2017, but then lost his seat, alongside the other two Labour ward members, during the 2021 local elections.

This time he will go against Conservative Julia Hall, a local shop owner, and Independent Dave Smith, Dinnington Town Council chairman, for the vacant seat – however, the list could grow further as the candidates have until June 16 to submit their nomination papers.

The by-election was called after Conservative Charlie Wooding – who had been suspended pending an internal investigation into attendance – stood down.

Residents in the ward have until midnight on June 27 to register to vote if they are not already on the electoral register and the deadline for new postal votes or to change or cancel existing postal and proxy votes is the day after, at 5pm on June 28.