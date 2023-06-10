Worksop man charged after woman allegedly kidnapped and threatened
Nottinghamshire Police were alerted to reports of a domestic incident and a woman being assaulted, kidnapped, and threatened in Harworth, on Thursday, June 8, shortly after 7am.
A man was arrested a short time afterwards.
Matthew Beardsley, aged 42, of Roundhouse Crescent, Worksop, has since been charged with assault, kidnap, possession of a bladed article in public, and stalking, in connection with the incident.
He was remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court.
Detective Sergeant Sarah Moore said: “Thanks to the support of the victim, we were able to locate a suspect.
“Tackling violent behaviour and acting on any reports of domestic violence remains a key priority for us, so I want to reiterate to anyone who feels vulnerable, unsafe, or is being harmed as a result of a relationship that we will always listen to you and fully investigate.”