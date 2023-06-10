News you can trust since 1895
Worksop man charged after woman allegedly kidnapped and threatened

A man has been charged after a woman was reportedly kidnapped and threatened with a weapon in Bassetlaw.
Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
Published 10th Jun 2023, 15:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jun 2023, 16:46 BST

Nottinghamshire Police were alerted to reports of a domestic incident and a woman being assaulted, kidnapped, and threatened in Harworth, on Thursday, June 8, shortly after 7am.

A man was arrested a short time afterwards.

Matthew Beardsley was due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court.Matthew Beardsley was due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court.
Matthew Beardsley, aged 42, of Roundhouse Crescent, Worksop, has since been charged with assault, kidnap, possession of a bladed article in public, and stalking, in connection with the incident.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court.

Detective Sergeant Sarah Moore said: “Thanks to the support of the victim, we were able to locate a suspect.

“Tackling violent behaviour and acting on any reports of domestic violence remains a key priority for us, so I want to reiterate to anyone who feels vulnerable, unsafe, or is being harmed as a result of a relationship that we will always listen to you and fully investigate.”