Nottinghamshire Police were alerted to reports of a domestic incident and a woman being assaulted, kidnapped, and threatened in Harworth, on Thursday, June 8, shortly after 7am.

A man was arrested a short time afterwards.

Matthew Beardsley was due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court.

Matthew Beardsley, aged 42, of Roundhouse Crescent, Worksop, has since been charged with assault, kidnap, possession of a bladed article in public, and stalking, in connection with the incident.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He was remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court.

Detective Sergeant Sarah Moore said: “Thanks to the support of the victim, we were able to locate a suspect.