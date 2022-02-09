Controversial Bassetlaw Local Plan gets backing from neighbouring council

Mansfield Council made the comments as part of an official submission to Bassetlaw’s consultation.

Local plans are documents drawn up by councils which sets out planning policies, proposals and sites for development over a set time period.

Mansfield Council already has its own plan in place and now has issued its support to Bassetlaw’s plan during the authority’s second round of public consultation.

The authority praised the council’s housing distribution, for addressing the need for gypsy and traveller sites, and mentioned specific elements included within the document.

These include a proposed housing development on the former Welbeck Colliery site, addressing the ‘impacts and implications’ of the plan on the A60 route between Worksop and Mansfield, and the potential impact the plan could have on Clumber Park.

The support means Mansfield Council is generally in favour of Bassetlaw’s plan for the district and its potential impact on Mansfield, but the submission will not have a direct impact on the outcome of the plan.

It comes after Bassetlaw District Council made changes to the plan earlier this year.

The plan had initially proposed 10,047 houses, but the authority added more elements to the plan which increased this number to 10,638.

This included extending the plan by a year and changing the use of two key sites in the district.

The increase includes raising the number of homes earmarked in Thievesdale, Worksop from 1,000 to 1,080 and in Ordsall from 800 to 890.

The council said at the time the increase was proposed to make the local plan “consistent with national policy”, with the timescale for development extended from 2037 to 2038.

More than half of all homes proposed in the local plan are already included in existing planning applications previously granted permission by the authority.

The current round of consultation is due to end on February 17, and once this period ends, a final plan will be drawn together for submission to the Government.