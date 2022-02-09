The council failed to secure £20million in the first round of Levelling Up funding in November despite being placed by the Government into category one as a priority for investment, but officials hope a new bid will be successful.

They are encouraging residents and businesses to share their ideas for improving the town centre.

Political leaders in Worksop have vowed to worked together to submit the new bid to give the best chance of securing the money.

Bassetlaw District Council is asking residents ad businesses where there priorities for improvements in Worksop town centre should be.

It comes following a row over whether the council’s initial bid was submitted on time.

Questions had been raised about the timing of the first bid after Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-Smith asked the DLUHC if it was submitted on time and with the correct documentation provided.

Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, Neil O’Brien confirmed in his response that the department “did not receive a Levelling Up Fund application from Bassetlaw District Council by the application deadline.”

Bassetlaw District Council leader Simon Greaves.

In his response he said that the department received two emails at 12.10pm and 12.32pm but neither had the “application attached.”

But the Worksop Guardian has seen a document that shows all attachments, were sent to the Government and two external consultants, who helped with the bid, before the noon deadline.

The consultants received the email with the attachments included, at 12.06pm, but the Governments says it did not.

As part of the new bid the council is asking for views to prioritise one of three areas within the town centre.

Brendan Clarke-Smith, MP for Bassetlaw. Photo: London Portrait Photographer-DAV

Council officials say they also welcome suggestions and ideas on how to improve the town centre.

These areas build on themes from the Worksop Town Masterplan approved in 2020, as well as addressing issues such as flooding, traffic problems and empty shops and units.

The three possible bid areas are The Priory Shopping Centre and surrounding area, Bridge Street and surrounding area and upper town around the Savoy Cinema.

Council leader, Simon Greaves said: “It's really important that people have their say and help shape this important bid to Government.

"Along with the public we will be speaking to local groups and organisations who have a stake in the town.

"I have said previously that it is important that we all work together to build the best bid we can to secure much needed investment for the town.

"We welcome the support of the MP and look forward to him championing our cause within Parliament and directly with Government."

The Government is yet to publish its guidelines for the second round of the Levelling Fund.

All of the suggestions and ideas submitted will be considered alongside the new guidance once published.

There will be a further round of consultation in April ahead of the final bid submission.

Mr Clarke-Smith said: “Worksop can quite rightly be proud of its heritage and history and now we want to make sure that the town centre develops into one that matches the ambitions and aspirations of our community for the future.

"As members of the community we all have a shared stake in making this happen and your views will not only help shape how this develops, but will also be key in showing why Worksop is a great town to invest in.

"I’m really looking forward to working in partnership with everybody to make this a reality.”

To take part in the consultation, visit www.bassetlaw.gov.uk/levellingup.

Paper copies are also available from reception at Worksop Town Hall and Mr Clarke Smith MP's office.

The survey is open now until March 15.

People can also find out more and share their views Worksop Market today, February 18, February 26, March 2, March 11 and March 12 – all between 10am and 3pm.

There is also an online meeting on February 22 from 6.30-7.30pm, to book email [email protected] and a drop-in business breakfast meeting at Café Neo on March 9 from 7.30-10.30am.

A walking tour around the town centre will take place on March 12 at 9.30am, 12.30pm, 2.30pm and 4pm. Email [email protected] to book.