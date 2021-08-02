Worksop veteran close to completing challenge of jumping into a bath of ice water every day for 100 days to raise cash for Royal British Legion

So far Mark has raised around £7,000 with more continuing to come in ahead of the final day on Sunday.

Mark said: “﻿It went very well at the weekend we raised around £500 in the town centre and had family and friends and a fair few Worksop folk around to support. Our chairman Adie Platts also had a dip.

"I did two, one at 12pm one at 1pm and the mayor came down for a chat, that was good to see. We are now in closing week and day 100 is on Sunday.

An ex-serviceman from Worksop who pledged to raise money for the Royal British Legion by plunging himself into a barrel of ice water every day for 100 days has just completed day 92 of his challenge.

"Thank you to John Howarth for supplying ice at the start but a very massive thank you to Morrison’s champion Vicky Brooks who organised and to Morrison’s who have supplied the ice for over 90 days of this challenge.

"And last but not least the ice kings and queens who shovelled it in my bins Nic, Jo, Simon, Alan and Paul. Amazing people who have supported me all the way.”

Mark was inspired to take on his own ‘100 challenge’ by Captain Sir Tom Moore who raised millions for NHS charities by walking 100 lengths of his garden in the run up to his 100th birthday.

Mark, who served in the British Army for 13 years and now runs a transport company, has exercised for one hour each day before submerging himself in an ice bath for 100 seconds and calling out his number rank name.

The challenge has been no mean feat for Mark, as he suffers from a fractured neck sustained during his service and is currently waiting on a knee replacement.

Mark has also given up alcohol for the duration of the challenge.

To donate and find out more visit Just Giving or https://www.facebook.com/mark.walker.58323431 or donate via email Mark at [email protected] or call 07713138895.

The British Legion supports members of the British Army, Royal Navy, Royal Air Force, veterans and their families.