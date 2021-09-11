Nottinghamshire officers investigating a series of arson attacks on cars in Worksop and Retford believe the outstanding offender, or offenders, may well have been behind a similar attack last night.

An unoccupied car was set on fire in a car park in Portland Street, Worksop, around 9.30pm on Friday, September 10.

Nottinghamshire Police are still offering £1,000 reward for anyone with information on Worksop arsonist.

The fire appears to have been started but not completely burnt out the car.

Investigations for yesterday's attack are still ongoing and no arrests have been made so far.

This comes on the back of a number of other similar attacks, which saw detectives last month step up an appeal asking for information to catch those responsible, as a £1,000 reward remains unclaimed.

Since the attacks began, extra patrols have been stepped up in both towns, as officers continue to investigate forensic evidence and trawl CCTV footage.

The arsons began when two police cars were set on fire at Worksop police station in the early hours of June 21.

Six vehicles were torched in Wingfield Avenue and Southdene, in Kilton, Worksop on June 26.

A Porsche and an Audi were then set on fire in Talbot Road, Worksop on July 4 and a further six cars were then set alight off Main Street in Bothamsall, near Retford on July 13.

Several people have been arrested as part of the investigation and released on bail.

It is believed people in the local community may well know who is doing this but may not be forthcoming due to misplaced loyalty or fear of reprisals.

Chief Inspector Heather Sutton, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: "These attacks are dangerous and reckless and are a deliberate nuisance to the local residents and businesses across Worksop.

“Arson is a serious offence and we are determined to put a stop to these ongoing attacks.

"For the owners of the vehicles it means lots of disruption to day-to-day lives and so we will be making sure we follow up every lead in order to bring those responsible to justice.

“As we have said before, we believe the local community holds the key in finding those responsible.

“We are convinced someone knows something and we are urging them to come forward now. They may hold the vital piece of the jigsaw.

“We need to catch those responsible before someone gets injured or seriously hurt by these actions.

"We are still providing a £1,000 reward for anyone who has information on this attack, and those previously publicised since early June 2021.”

Anyone with information about last night’s attack can call the police on 101 quoting incident number 904 of September 10.

Alternatively information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling freephone number 0800 555 111 or by completing a safe and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.

Young people can also give information via Fearless.org.