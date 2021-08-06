Extra patrols have been put in place in both towns and officers are continuing to look into forensic evidence and trawl CCTV footage in a bid to catch those responsible for the vehicle fires.

The arsons began when two police cars were set on fire at Worksop Police Station in the early hours of June 21.

Six vehicles were torched in Wingfield Avenue and Southdene, in Kilton, Worksop on June 26, a Porsche and an Audi were set on fire in Talbot Road, Worksop on July 4 and a further six cars were then set alight off Main Street in Bothamsall, near Retford on July 13.

The burnt out police cars in Worksop.

Officers believe there are more than one person responsible for starting the fires. Several people have been arrested as part of the investigation and released on bail.

Detective inspector Stuart Temple has re-appealed for information and believes ‘the final piece of the jigsaw' remains in the local community.

Det insp Temple said: “This is such a dangerous and reckless thing to do and thank goodness no-one has been injured or seriously hurt as a result of these cars being set on fire. Hopefully it will stay like that.

"With a fire you never know how it’s going to spread. These fires are happening in residential areas where people are sleeping and living with their families.

The aftermath of the fires on Main Street, in Bothamsall near Retford at around 1.15am on July 13.

“We really need someone to forward with information.

"They may not think their information is important but it might be the final piece of the jigsaw that we are looking for.”

"I suspect that people in the local community know who is doing this but for whatever reason they aren’t coming forward, possibility out of loyalty or fear of repercussion.

"These people are targeting hard working local people and we need to take a zero tolerance approach.”

Police are not linking the arson attacks with a car fire on Edinburgh Walk, Manton on July 21. Jake Dennington, aged 31, of Pelham Street, Worksop pleaded guilty to starting the fire and was jailed for six months.