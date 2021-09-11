When officers arrived at the address in Gladstone Street, Worksop, they found 114 plants growing in two bedrooms and in the loft. The electricity had also been bypassed.

The set-up was discovered at around 5.45pm on Tuesday and was taken apart by Nottinghamshire Police’s cannabis dismantling team on Wednesday morning. No-one was found inside.

A police investigation into the incident continues.

Police Constable Jonathon Daniels, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Every cannabis grow we find and dismantle deprives criminals from profiting from their illegal activity.

"This was a sophisticated grow and I am pleased we were able to seize these drugs before they could be sold on our streets.

“Drugs wreck lives and their use and supply have a negative impact upon communities which is why the force takes drug-related crime so seriously.

“The cultivation and sale of cannabis can often be linked to wider organised crime and other serious offences like human trafficking, modern slavery or county lines.

“Not only that but cannabis growing can also be extremely dangerous due to the fire risk, especially if people are living in adjoining properties.

“We all have a role to play in keeping our local areas safe from drug-related crime which blights our communities and as force we will continue to pursue those individuals responsible.”

Anyone with any information about this grow or those responsible should call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 545 of 7 September 2021, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

