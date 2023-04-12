Plans for 20m-high phone mast in Worksop town centre rejected over heritage concerns

Applicants had applied to the authority to install one 20m-high mast in Newcastle Avenue and another 18m mast in Valley Road in the town.

The Newcastle Avenue application was turned own over concerns raised about its proximity to the Worksop Conservation Area, whilst the Valley Road application was rejected over road safety concerns.

Documents state that the proposal was located within the Conservation Area and would distract from the many grade listed buildings it would overshadow.

The Church of St Anne in Newcastle Avenue would have been adversely affected by the mast

A statement from the council’s conservation officer on the Newcastle Avenue proposal reads: “The proposed monopole along with the associated cabinets would result in an unsightly development being created that would be prominently situated within the immediate setting of The Mill House and also Mill Cottage and Outbuilding, which are all grade II-listed.

"The scale of the development would also result in it competing with and drawing attention from buildings and features of historic and architectural interest.

"The proposed development would therefore be harmful to the setting of these listed buildings and also the setting of the grade II-listed Church of St Anne.

"The development would also be prominent within the Conservation Area, within the setting of the Conservation Area and within the setting of several positive buildings within the Conservation Area.

"The development would therefore be harmful to the character and appearance of the Conservation Area and the setting of the aforementioned designated heritage assets.”

Meanwhile, an officer report on the Valley Road proposal states: “The Local Highway Authority has expressed significant concerns about the location of the proposed development as the equipment would potentially obstruct the intervisibility between pedestrians intending to cross the road at the adjacent crossing

point and approaching vehicles on Valley Road.

"As such, the development would be to the detriment of highway safety and pedestrian safety.”

The report states that, as the nearest dwelling to the proposed mast in Valley Road as at least 20m away, it would not have impacted on local amenity.

