Bassetlaw Council reveals efforts it is making to ensure equal pay for female employees

The Labour-run authority boasts a median pay figure which is balanced in favour of women, at 0.2 per cent.

This means the middle rate of pay between the highest and lowest pay of all women at the council is marginally above the same figure for men.

However, on average, male employees at the authority are paid 1.3 per cent more than women.

Bassetlaw District Council

Papers provided by the authority reveal the gender split of the authority’s workforce is 53 per cent male and 47 per cent female.

However, there are slightly more women as a percentage in the upper-middle section of the authority’s pay scales, which the council says has allowed these figures to come forwards.

To improve the data, the council says it aims to “recruit from the widest possible talent pool by advertising jobs widely”.

This will be accompanied by “gender-neutral language” in job adverts, while candidates will be selected on competencies “to guard against unconscious bias”.

Meanwhile, Nottinghamshire County Council’s figures are broader, with an average gap of 7.9 per cent between male and female employees.

This means, on average, for every £1 earned by a male employee at the council, a female employee earns about 92p.

However, the median gap is even higher at 14.4 per cent.