News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Arcturus: New Covid variant emerges as compulsory masks return abroad
53 minutes ago I’m A Celebrity ‘all stars’ South Africa start date announced by ITV
1 hour ago M&Co to close more stores in latest blow to high street - full list
1 hour ago Foo Fighters tease new music following death of drummer Taylor Hawkins
1 hour ago Prince Harry will attend King’s Coronation - Buckingham Palace confirm
3 hours ago Storm Noa: Winds up to 60mph to hit parts of UK with warnings issued

Bassetlaw Council reveals efforts it is making to ensure equal pay for female employees

Women who work for Bassetlaw District Council earn fractionally more than men on average, figures have revealed.

By Andrew Topping
Published 12th Apr 2023, 12:43 BST- 1 min read

The Labour-run authority boasts a median pay figure which is balanced in favour of women, at 0.2 per cent.

This means the middle rate of pay between the highest and lowest pay of all women at the council is marginally above the same figure for men.

However, on average, male employees at the authority are paid 1.3 per cent more than women.

Bassetlaw District CouncilBassetlaw District Council
Bassetlaw District Council
Most Popular

Papers provided by the authority reveal the gender split of the authority’s workforce is 53 per cent male and 47 per cent female.

However, there are slightly more women as a percentage in the upper-middle section of the authority’s pay scales, which the council says has allowed these figures to come forwards.

Read More
Winners revealed of Retford's Big Easter Egg Hunt after 21-day town challenge

To improve the data, the council says it aims to “recruit from the widest possible talent pool by advertising jobs widely”.

This will be accompanied by “gender-neutral language” in job adverts, while candidates will be selected on competencies “to guard against unconscious bias”.

Meanwhile, Nottinghamshire County Council’s figures are broader, with an average gap of 7.9 per cent between male and female employees.

This means, on average, for every £1 earned by a male employee at the council, a female employee earns about 92p.

However, the median gap is even higher at 14.4 per cent.

The council says its gap is due to the number of services it provides and the gender split of its workforce, at 78.5 per cent female.

Related topics:Bassetlaw District CouncilLabourNottinghamshire County Council