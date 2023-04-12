Winners revealed of Retford's Big Easter Egg Hunt after 21-day town challenge

The event marked the conclusion of the hunt, which ran from March 18 to April 8, and encouraged people to visit shops around the town centre.

Organised by Retford Business Forum (RBF), entry forms were available at Retford Arts Hub, The Chocolate Kitchen, and Edinburgh Woollen Mill, where the prize draw entry box was located.

There were three prizes: an Easter chocolate selection from The Chocolate Kitchen, a vegan Easter Egg by Hotel Chocolat, and a signed copy of The Last Bear and a tote bag with ‘goodies’ from The Wonderland Bookshop.

Retford Mayor,Councillor Sue Shaw is pictured drawing the winning entries helped by Julie and Ann from Edinburgh Woollen Mill

A spokesperson said: “ Retford Business Forum is very grateful to participating organisations Retford Arts Hub, Nicole Olivia’s Cake Designs, My Gym, The Imperial Tearoom, Jurassic Toyshop, Co-op Travel, Bassetlaw Museum, Edinburgh Woollen Mill, Ryman, The Chocolate Kitchen, Wonderland Bookshop and Home Industry Company Interiors – which has now moved their operation online –and RBF wishes them every success for the future).

"RBF would also like to thank everyone, of all ages, who took part and made the event such a success.”

The next RBF-supported event will be Retford Big Market Day on Saturday, April 15, when there will be a flag-making workshop to help get ready for the Coronation Celebration at Retford Town Hall from 12noon to 6pm on Sunday May 7.