Disable Worksop athlete's praise for children's charity for its help 'on his way to Gold'

Rafi Salaiman was just twelve years old when he suffered a stroke which led to a devastating brain haemorrhage.

It left him hospitalised for months and he needed to learn to walk and speak again.

Not to be deterred, Rafi persevered and was able to take up the sport of frame running, thanks to an initial grant from the Boparan Charitable Trust.

Rafi using the funded equipment.

Rafi’s grit and determination have seen him not look back, competing around the world and racking up Gold at the European Para Athletics Championships.

Rafi was recently honoured at the Boparan Charitable Trusts Bright Star Ball in London and has subsequently been announced as the latest ambassador for the charity.

Baljinder Boparan, family trustee for the charity, said: “It is truly inspiring to have seen the journey of Rafi and his amazing spirit for sport and life. We cannot wait to work with him further to help other young people.”

Rafi on stage at the Bright Star Ball with comedian Mo Gilligan - Credit: Kit Oates

Rafi said: “Thank you to the Boparan Trust for their support of my first frame runner and also for their heartfelt reception at the Bright Star Ball.

"The charity makes a massive difference to so many lives across the UK. I would urge everyone to learn more about the trust and to get behind the charity.”