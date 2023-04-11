New nursing role to support families with early pregnancy loss at Bassetlaw Hospital

The EPL Nurse role will be covered one day per week by three specialist nurses who will work closely with patients and their families affected by early pregnancy loss up to 16 weeks, offering compassionate and empathetic care throughout their grief journey.

This will include signposting women and their families to emotional support and counselling, as well as practical advice and information on available services and resources.

The EPL Nurses will work closely with other healthcare professionals, including the Trust’s Bereavement Midwives to ensure a coordinated and supportive approach to care.

Paula Fores, one of three new Early Pregnancy Loss Nurses at DBTH

Lois Mellor, director of Midwifery at DBTH, said: “Early pregnancy loss can be a devastating experience for women and their partners, and it is important that they receive the right support at this difficult time.

"The new Early Pregnancy Loss Nurse role will provide a dedicated point of contact for patients and their families and will ensure that they receive the care and support they need. We are proud at DBTH to be leading the way in this area of care."