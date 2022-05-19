Funtopia is coming to Worksop on two dates this summer for a fun-packed day aimed at children aged under 10.

The Funtopia tour will be stopping off at Bracebridge Recreation Ground, Priorswell Road, Worksop, on Saturday May 21, and again on Sunday July 31, from 11am to 5pm.

The family-fun event promises inflatables, sumo suits, Nerf Wars, driving school, circus skills, role play areas, a crafty corner, and an under-five’s area for tots.

Grown-ups can also have fun with their little ones on the parent-and-tots bouncy castle and bungee runs.

Funtopia is unlimited play, so once you have purchased a wristband, you can go on any activity as many times as you like - all included in the price.

A food court will be set up with a varied menu to provide something to suit everyone’s taste buds, along with independent artisan and trade stalls, kids games and pay-per-go rides.

Sarah Green, Funtopia owner, said: “This year Funtopia is even bigger than ever.

“We’ve added new activities and role play areas – such as our Hair Dressing Salon and Kids Construction Zone, as well as additional Inflatables and Workshops.

“I want every child to be able to enjoy Funtopia and create those family memories which kids will remember for years to come. There’s something for everyone at Funtopia.”

All wristbands are purchased on the gate with no need to book. Sales open at 10:30am every event day.

Wristbands are priced at:

- Under 90cm FREE

- Over 90cm £10

- Adults £2.50

Visitors can find out more about Funtopia by visiting: www.facebook.com/funtopiauk