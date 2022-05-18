Craig Stanley, from Worksop, is hosting a children’s Disney-themed disco to raise money for The Oasis Centre’s respite services for children.

With the help of his daughter, Carley, the children’s entertainer and magician will be hosting the free event on May 21 from 1pm to 2.30pm at Manton Sports Centre.

Craig, aged 37, will be providing his own entertainment, alongside hit Disney tunes, cardboard cut-outs of childrens’ favourite characters, candy floss, and a huge raffle.

Daughter Carley helps her dad at every public performance.

Companies have donated prizes for the £2.50-a-go raffle, including a £20 voucher for children’s play centre Tiny Town, two tickets for Savoy Cinema and a shoot worth £40 with Worksop photographer Trevor Gibbons .

One lucky winner will get a private video message from former Gogglebox stars Dave and Shirley.

All proceeds will be going to Oasis’ ‘treasured kids days’, which provide one-to-one respite care for children with disabilities, special needs or behavioural problems.

To find out more about Craig’s entertainment, click here.

Craig Stanley was invited by Worksop Business Forum to entertain at the Worksop Christmas lights switch-on event in 2021.