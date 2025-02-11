Site facelift for award-winning Worksop firm -- all the latest Bassetlaw plans

The Worksop base of a successful company that helps sports events and music festivals run smoothly could be set for a facelift.

Grassform Turf Care Ltd is an award-winning supplier and installer of ground-protection panels and boards and grass-reinforcement products.

The organisers of outdoor events regularly use its products to set up temporary roadways, geogrids or TuffTrak heavy-duty access mats.

Grassform’s Worksop site, at Bonemill Lane, off Gateford Road, is used for the storage and servicing of ground-protection panels, which are then hired out.

But the site, which spans 4,948 square metres, is in need of an upgrade. So a planning application has been submitted to Bassetlaw District Council by Mark Dunning, one of two founders and directors of the company, which has its headquarters in Essex.

The plan is to demolish all bar one of the existing five buildings, remove a defunct weighbridge and install new office, administration and staff welfare accommodation.

The application says: “Most of the single-storey buildings are redundant or unsuitable. They are old and difficult to keep to a standard which is suitable for a modern workplace.

"The only building that would be retained is the largest, which is a portal frame industrial building.”

An example of the TuffTrak heavy-duty access mats that Grassform can provide for outdoor events to protect the grass.

If the scheme is given the go-ahead, Grassform expects to create two new jobs at the site, adding to the 24 employees already there. Fourteen of these work on deliveries, while the other ten work at the site full time.

"The development is expected to underpin the long-term future of the site,” the application adds.

Details of the plan have been drawn up by Robin Ashley Architects, of Sheffield. They also include parking spaces for six cars, two bicycles, three HGV lorries and one disabled vehicle.

The council’s planning officers are currently considering the scheme and have set a deadline date for a decision or recommendation of Tuesday, March 25.

