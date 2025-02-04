Changes at Worksop station's historic pub -- all the latest Bassetlaw plans

Changes to one of the most historic pubs in Worksop feature among the latest batch of planning applications received by Bassetlaw District Council.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Mallard, at the town’s railway station, is a grade II listed building that dates back to 1901 when it opened as refreshment rooms and a dining room for passengers.

Renowned as a quirky but cosy traditional boozer, it regularly hosts beer festivals and, in 2015, it was named pub of the year by the Nottinghamshire branch of CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now its long-standing owner and landlord, Wayne Cadman, has applied for listed building consent to replace its hanging sign and exterior menu-board to spruce the place up a bit.

The Mallard pub at Worksop train station, which wants to update its hanging sign and exterior menu-board. (PHOTO BY: North Notts Drinker Plus)

In a planning statement sent to the council, Wayne says: “The existing hanging sign has been in place for about 15 years. But because of its age, the artwork on the sign has become extremely faded, while the timber edging has deteriorated significantly due to weather.

"The menu board comprises a metal frame with a blackboard infill. But it is of poor condition and does not reflect the character of the building.

"The proposed replacements would be of timber construction and would very much enhance the facade and appearance of the building.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The station was built in 1849, and The Mallard was named after the famous steam locomotive, which dates back to 1938. It broke the world speed record for steam locos at 126mph, which still stands today.

The council’s planning officers are expected to give the go-ahead to the changes in the coming weeks.

Other planning applications received by Bassetlaw Council include these:

Kelli Brae, Town Street, Clayworth – remove one ash tree within conservation area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Land adjoining 8 Sutton Lane, Sutton cum Lound – erect a detached, two-bedroom dwelling.

Riverlea, Church Lane, Mattersey – fell willow, silver birch, poplar and rowan trees within conservation area.

Hall Farm, Bacon Lane, West Markham – prior notification for the proposed demolition of portal-framed sheds.

Saddlers Cottage, High Street, Gringley on the Hill – fell a silver birch tree within conservation area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

84 Ollerton Road, Retford – two-storey extension at rear and front porch extension, including an increase in roof height.

13 Church Lane, Gamston – work to trees within conservation area.

Burnwood House, Great North Road, Rockley – erect single-storey extension at rear.

Ordsall Lodge, London Road, Retford – fell a sycamore tree protected by preservation order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1 West Street, Misson – erect single-storey extension at rear.

Griffins Logistics Ltd, Unit 22, Ollerton Road, Tuxford – retain covered loading bay.

May House, Hodges Court, Everton – construction of detached dwelling.

Eight Bells, 2 Sunnybank Gardens, Gringley on the Hill – proposed replacement dwelling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1 The Old Maltings, Misterton – work to trees covered by preservation order.

57 Rotherham Baulk, Carlton in Lindrick – erect two-storey extension at side and rear, including first-floor annexe for family member.

Manton Forest Farm, Windmill Lane, Worksop – steel portal frame building for housing pig livestock. Also prior approval for proposed farm office building.

Clover Ley Farm, Smeath Road, Retford – prior approval for extension of existing agricultural building.

Ancillary building at 109 Moorgate, Retford – change of use of building to office.

Interested residents can post their comments about any of the above planning applications on the council’s website.