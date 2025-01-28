Bid to turn offices at business park into apartments hits snag -- latest Bassetlaw plans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A plan to convert vacant offices at a business park just outside Worksop into eight apartments has hit a stumbling block.

The offices are located in a building on the Lawn Road park or industrial estate in Costhorpe, just north of Carlton in Lindrick, and belong or belonged to McKenna Precision Castings Ltd, according to a planning application submitted to Bassetlaw District Council.

The application was to determine if prior approval was required for the change of use, or whether the work could go ahead.

But the council has ruled that the proposal, as it stands, is not permitted development and that full planning permission is required.

The reasons given concern the “unacceptable impact” the plan would have on highways safety because it did not contain a pedestrianised route to the building and residents would have to walk across a car park.

"This presents a significant risk to vehicles within the site and to pedestrians walking to and from the building,” a council report states.

The applicant was 30-year-old Dilbhag Landa, a director of JGM (Nottingham) Ltd, a company that deals in the letting and operating of real estate.

According to his agent, JF Planning Associates, of Derbyshire, the proposal was to create three two-bedroom flats and a single one-bedroom flat on both the first and second floors of the building.

Mr Landa must now decide whether or not to submit a formal, and possibly revised, planning application.

Meanwhile Bassetlaw Council has received several other planning applications in recent days. These include:

25 Grove Street, Retford – work to trees within conservation area.

9 Athelstan Road, Worksop – proposed demolition of detached garage and single-storey extension at rear, plus proposed erection of two-storey extension at side and single-storey extension at rear.

14 Ordsall Road, Retford – demolition of two existing dormer windows and part of the roof construction above the rear loggia area, plus other alterations and the construction of a new pitched roof and flat roof.

Wheatland, Great North Road, Rockley – single-storey extension at rear, oak-framed porch and double garage.

Plot 1, Hall Farm, Gainsborough Road, Everton – alterations to connect garage to dwelling and convert to living accommodation, complete with relocated gate access.

3 Millers Court, Clarborough – single-storey extension at rear.

Little Manor, Great North Road, Gamston – single-storey extension at front and side, and two-storey extension at rear, plus replacement fence and gates at front boundary.

Mill Cottage, Mill Lane, Rockley – demolition of existing dwelling, and erect replacement dwelling.

37 Cherry Holt, Retford – single-storey extension at rear.

Teal Cottage, Wheatley Road, Clayworth – internal and external alterations to ground floor, including conversion of integral garage to form part of the living accommodation. Also, replace garage door with window, install rooflights and a brick-effect, pre-fabricated chimney, and install new window and door at rear.

15 Station Road, Carlton in Lindrick – erect single-storey extension at side.

80 Vessey Road, Worksop – two-storey extension at front.

2 Market Place, Tuxford – replacement railings to front of building.

Ordsall Road, Retford – work to trees protected by preservation order.

32 Shepherds Avenue, Worksop – single-storey extension at rear.

5 Old Estate Yard, Wiseton – non-material amendment to condition of planning permission to strengthen corner-support brick pillars to support the weight of required pitched roof.