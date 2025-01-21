Successful concrete company in Bassetlaw cements plan for factory extension
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Oranmore Precast, which is based in the village of Lound, near Retford, has established itself one of the UK’s leading manufacturers and suppliers of concrete products.
The company, which also has a site in Norfolk, has been involved in numerous high-profile building projects across the country – in sectors ranging from commercial and housing to education and leisure.
It is the largest manufacturer of hollowcore flooring in the country and is committed to using cutting-edge plant and machinery.
Now it has submitted a planning application to Bassetlaw District Council to erect a side extension to its existing factory at The Coach House, Chainbridge Lane in Lound, bringing many of its operations indoors.
Oranmore believes the move would not only “improve operational efficiency” but also bring about numerous other benefits, including reducing noise pollution and creating better working conditions for staff.
A planning statement, sent to the council, says: “The Lound site currently manufactures an average of 4,000 linear metres of concrete beam every day, which takes place outdoors.
"This has occasionally presented quality issues, relating to weather conditions and site security.
"While outdoor work has been effective and complied with all legislation, our continuous improvement programme suggests we could be operating in a more effective manner.
"Bringing our manufacturing processes indoors would reduce noise levels, the environmental impact and site disruptions, while increasing overall health and safety at the site, particularly during adverse weather.”
Oranmore feels the transition to indoor production would prevent valuable equipment and materials being exposed to the weather and improve the security of the site.
The effect of noise on nearby properties would be cut, and the firm does not foresee any increase in transport levels or traffic.
The streamlining would also result in a small increase in the number of jobs at the factory for local people, while the welfare and safety of all those working at the site would be “vastly improved”.
The scheme is now being considered by the council’s planning officers, who are aiming to announce a decision or recommendation in the coming weeks.