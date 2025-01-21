Successful concrete company in Bassetlaw cements plan for factory extension

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

One of the most prestigious and successful companies in Bassetlaw is hoping to build an environmentally-friendly extension at its factory to boost its operations.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oranmore Precast, which is based in the village of Lound, near Retford, has established itself one of the UK’s leading manufacturers and suppliers of concrete products.

The company, which also has a site in Norfolk, has been involved in numerous high-profile building projects across the country – in sectors ranging from commercial and housing to education and leisure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is the largest manufacturer of hollowcore flooring in the country and is committed to using cutting-edge plant and machinery.

The managing directors of Oranmore Precast, Ross Melville (right) and co-founder Richard Burke, pictured at the company's base in Lound, near Retford. (PHOTO BY: Oranmore Precast)

Now it has submitted a planning application to Bassetlaw District Council to erect a side extension to its existing factory at The Coach House, Chainbridge Lane in Lound, bringing many of its operations indoors.

Oranmore believes the move would not only “improve operational efficiency” but also bring about numerous other benefits, including reducing noise pollution and creating better working conditions for staff.

A planning statement, sent to the council, says: “The Lound site currently manufactures an average of 4,000 linear metres of concrete beam every day, which takes place outdoors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This has occasionally presented quality issues, relating to weather conditions and site security.

Oranmore Precast has been involved in many major building projects across the country, including this one to create a huge, new warehouse for Amazon at Tilbury Docks in Essex. (PHOTO BY: Oranmore Precast)

"While outdoor work has been effective and complied with all legislation, our continuous improvement programme suggests we could be operating in a more effective manner.

"Bringing our manufacturing processes indoors would reduce noise levels, the environmental impact and site disruptions, while increasing overall health and safety at the site, particularly during adverse weather.”

Oranmore feels the transition to indoor production would prevent valuable equipment and materials being exposed to the weather and improve the security of the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The effect of noise on nearby properties would be cut, and the firm does not foresee any increase in transport levels or traffic.

The streamlining would also result in a small increase in the number of jobs at the factory for local people, while the welfare and safety of all those working at the site would be “vastly improved”.

The scheme is now being considered by the council’s planning officers, who are aiming to announce a decision or recommendation in the coming weeks.