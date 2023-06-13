Deputy Labour leader mocks PM on Dinnington visit - and says ‘a Labour government runs through Rother Valley’

She said the “path to change” runs through Rother Valley.

Angela Rayner in Dinnington with Labour's Rother Valley parliamentary candidate Jake Richards, left, and Rotherham Council Dinnington ward candidate John Vjestica.

Ms Rayner said: “The Tory councillor here couldn’t be bothered to turn up to a meeting for six months, and took the taxpayers’ money. Now, in a cost-of-living crisis, Dinnington needs a strong voice like John standing up to the Tory government.

“We’re working hard to regain the trust of those who left us last election. I know Jake is working tirelessly for communities here, fighting for every vote, and will make a brilliant local, accessible and active MP for the area. The path to change and a Labour government runs through Rother Valley.”

The visit came after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, MP for Richmond in North Yorkshire since 2015, declared himself “the Prime Minister of the North” during a visit to South Yorkshire.

Ms Rayner said: “After 13 years of Tory government, where the north has suffered more as a result of their decisions, it takes some brass neck for Mr Sunak to call himself the King of the North.

“People here in Dinnington don’t buy that for a minute. They know the Tories have let them down.”

Mr Vjestica won a by-election in Dinnington in 2017 but then lost his seat, alongside the other two Labour ward members, during the 2021 local elections.