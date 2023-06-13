News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 people dead in ‘major incident’ man arrested on suspicion of murder
Aslan’s singer Christy Dignam dies aged 63 after long illness
Met Office issues yellow heat warning amid soaring temperatures
Nottingham: Two people killed in city centre attack were students
Police issue update on Nottingham attack that left three people dead
Aircraft crashes into sea off South Wales coast

Deputy Labour leader mocks PM on Dinnington visit - and says ‘a Labour government runs through Rother Valley’

The Deputy Leader of the Labour Party hit the campaign trail in Dinnington to show support for the group’s ward candidate ahead of a crucial by-election – while mocking the prime minister who self-described as “the Prime Minister of the North”.
By Roland Sebestyen
Published 13th Jun 2023, 16:48 BST- 2 min read
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 16:48 BST

Angela Rayner joined Labour’s candidate for the Rotherham Council Dinnington ward by-election, John Vjestica, and Jake Richards, the parliamentary candidate for Rother Valley to visit the ward, after the by-election was triggered by the resignation of Conservative Charlie Woording.

She said the “path to change” runs through Rother Valley.

Read More
Worksop woman jailed for helping dispose of murderous brothers’ bloody clothes
Angela Rayner in Dinnington with Labour's Rother Valley parliamentary candidate Jake Richards, left, and Rotherham Council Dinnington ward candidate John Vjestica.Angela Rayner in Dinnington with Labour's Rother Valley parliamentary candidate Jake Richards, left, and Rotherham Council Dinnington ward candidate John Vjestica.
Angela Rayner in Dinnington with Labour's Rother Valley parliamentary candidate Jake Richards, left, and Rotherham Council Dinnington ward candidate John Vjestica.
Most Popular

Ms Rayner said: “The Tory councillor here couldn’t be bothered to turn up to a meeting for six months, and took the taxpayers’ money. Now, in a cost-of-living crisis, Dinnington needs a strong voice like John standing up to the Tory government.

“We’re working hard to regain the trust of those who left us last election. I know Jake is working tirelessly for communities here, fighting for every vote, and will make a brilliant local, accessible and active MP for the area. The path to change and a Labour government runs through Rother Valley.”

The visit came after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, MP for Richmond in North Yorkshire since 2015, declared himself “the Prime Minister of the North” during a visit to South Yorkshire.

Ms Rayner said: “After 13 years of Tory government, where the north has suffered more as a result of their decisions, it takes some brass neck for Mr Sunak to call himself the King of the North.

“People here in Dinnington don’t buy that for a minute. They know the Tories have let them down.”

Mr Vjestica won a by-election in Dinnington in 2017 but then lost his seat, alongside the other two Labour ward members, during the 2021 local elections.

This time he will go against Conservative Julia Hall, a town shopkeeper, and Independent Dave Smith, Dinnington Town Council chairman, for the vacant seat – however, the list could grow further as the candidates have until Friday, June 16 to submit their nomination papers, ahead of the election, which is scheduled for Thursday, July 13.

Related topics:LabourAngela RaynerDinningtonRother ValleyRishi SunakNorthPrime Minister