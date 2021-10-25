Tributes have begun pouring in for three teenagers who were killed in a crash in Kiverton Park near Worksop when a car hit a tree.

An 18-year-old and two 19-year-old men died after a car hit a tree in Kiveton Park, Rotherham, on the evening of Sunday, October 24.

People have now begun paying their respects to the teenagers, who have not yet been formally named by police.

One person described them as ‘vibrant souls’, while many people said they were ‘heartbroken’ and their thoughts were with their parents and families.

Another described one of the men as ‘one of the nicest boys I know’ and added ‘you’re going to be missed so much’.

Someone else who knew the boys who died wrote: “Can’t believe you have gone you will be missed bro’s love you forever.”

Another called them ‘lovely young boys’ and said they were ‘devastated’ by the news.

South Yorkshire Police said a white Ford Fiesta was being driven along Kiveton Lane, close to the junction with Todwick Court, in Rotherham, when the collision happened last night.

In a statement, the force said that officers had been called to the scene at 6.10pm.

It added: “The three occupants, two-19-year-olds and an 18-year-old, were sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Their families have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.”