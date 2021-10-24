BREAKING NEWS: Three teenagers killed in horror crash between Worksop and Sheffield
Three men have been killed in a crash this evening after the car they were in left the road and hit a tree.
South Yorkshire Police said officers were called to Kiveton Park at about 6.10pm this evening, Sunday, October 24.
A force spokesman said: “We were called to reports of a collision involving one car, a white Ford Fiesta.
“The car had been travelling along Kiveton Lane, close to the Todwick Court junction, when it had left the road and collided with a tree.
”The three occupants, two-19-year-olds and an 18-year-old, were sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
“Their families have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.”
Police remain at the scene and urged people to stay away while emergency services carry out their work.
The spokesman said: “If you have any information relating to this collision, you can report this through 101 – incident number 676 of October 24.”