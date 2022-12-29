The award is for outstanding achievements, and performance demonstrated by a nurse, in their sphere of practice, such as clinical, education, research, or leadership.

The award recognises the exceptional contribution by an individual with a distinguished career in nursing.

Hillary Garrett, deputy chief nursing officer for England, presented Helen Watkinson with her award.

Helen Watkinson is pictured with Adele Fox, deputy director, Forensic Services who nominated her for the award

Helen was recognised after being put forward for how she has made a difference to her patients’ lives in learning disability services, where she has worked since qualifying in 1989.

Tabetha Darmon, Nottinghamshire Healthcare executive director of nursing, allied health professions and quality, said: “We are extremely proud of Helen for this fantastic achievement.

"She is a fantastic learning disabilities nurse and thoroughly deserves this award.”

Helen first worked in the community and inpatient settings, supporting people to live independently, before going on to work at Nottinghamshrie Healthcare’s Rampton Hospital, near Retford.

Adele Fox, Nottinghamshire Healthcare forensic services deputy director, who nominated Helen, said: “She arrived at Rampton Hospital as a breath of fresh air as she was able to offer her skills supporting independent living in a range of different ways.

“Helen’s passion to support people to live their best lives was infectious as she started to move secure services in a different direction, enabling patients to take ownership of their own care, involve them in aspects of their lives they previously were unable to do.

“I believe she has shown how things can be done, engaged and taught staff that the impossible is possible and dedicated her life to working with people with LD”

Helen said: “I have been fortunate enough to have had a long career in nursing and I am sure that I have got far more out of this than I have put in.

“I have worked with, and continue to work with amazing people who are absolutely committed to supporting our patients to move on, progress and have richer lives.

