Mobile phone network EE extended 4G coverage to Worksop in last 12 months

The investment constitutes the latest expansion of EE’s 4G coverage across remote parts of the UK.

In total across the UK, EE has upgraded 1,362 sites since the SRN deal was signed in March 2020, bringing improved connectivity to each UK nation.

The coverage boost includes four sites in Derbyshire, four in Leicestershire, three in Nottinghamshire and seven in Lincolnshire.

EE delivered a new 4G service in more than 18 locations including Worksop in the last 12 months

EE plans to deliver around 32 more upgrades to rural areas in the East Midlands by 2024.

Across the UK, a total of around 900 more upgrades are planned, with each UK nation receiving additional coverage.

EE has added more than 420 square miles of new EE 4G coverage across the UK in 2022, extending its lead as the UK’s largest 4G network.

Philip Jansen, chief executive of BT Group, said: “BT is committed to ensuring that even the most remote areas of the country are connected.

"Despite a challenging economic environment, we’re continuing to invest in rural infrastructure to achieve that.

"EE’s 4G has expanded by 500 square miles over the past year and we continue to be the sole provider of mobile services in many areas of the UK.”