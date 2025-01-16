Objections to build 17 homes in Bassetlaw village over flood 'risks'
Applicant D1 Estates Ltd has submitted an application to Bassetlaw District Council to build 17 properties along High Street in the village of Walkeringham, in the north of Nottinghamshire.
A public consultation on the application was open around December 18, 2024, closing on January 9.
Several residents, councillors and local authorities have objected to any development on the land.
Nottinghamshire County Council’s Flood Risk Management Team objected to the planning application on Wednesday, January 8, over concerns about the flooding risks.
Documents read: “The LLFA [Lead Local Flood Authority] have significant concerns in relation to this application given the surface water flood risk to the site itself and existing properties in Walkeringham.”
They said the “absence of any drainage details” is “sufficient reason for the refusal of planning permission”.
Ward councillor Coun Joan Sanger MBE (Ind) sent a letter of objection, highlighting concerns over “proximity and loss of privacy” to residents and “flood risks”.
Some residents raised concerns of flooding issues at the nearby Walkeringham Primary School, which was hit by floods in 2019.
Residents also said the building was “out of character” for the neighbourhood, while others raised concerns over traffic, parking and potential sewage issues.
The application will be considered at Bassetlaw Council’s next Planning Committee on Wednesday, February 5.
