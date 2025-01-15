14 places to eat in Bassetlaw if you want a healthier option

All of these places have been awarded the Healthier Options Takeaway (HOT) merit by Bassetlaw District Council.

Many takeaways offer healthier food options while others may offer healthier options without realising it or promoting it.

The Healthier Options Takeaway (HOT) Merit Scheme has been implemented with Nottinghamshire County Council and the other district councils in Nottinghamshire, where takeaway businesses can apply for a merit award if the business has a food hygiene rating of three or above and offers healthier food options.

Businesses are scored on how they already sell and promote healthier options and are asked to make three new pledges to make changes to their menu or practices.

Here are a selection of places in Bassetlaw for you to try out.