Hundreds gather at balloon release to remember Worksop teen who died after being crushed by a tree
and live on Freeview channel 276
Friends, family and residents gathered at the Pit Field in Carlton-in-Lindrick on Saturday (June 22) to honour Kamil Hubert-Ziolko who died just a day after finishing his GCSE's.
Dozens of balloons were released with many wearing the colour blue in his memory and some wearing T-Shirts with Kamil’s picture and “forever 16”.
Kamil ,16, was clearing trees at a property in Carlton-in-Lindrick when the incident happened on June 15.
Statements were read out at the event from family and friends, including one which paid tribute to Kamil by saying: "You always had a smile on your face... and always put everyone before yourself. Carlton will not be the same without you, I still don't want to believe it.
"You were one of the nicest lads I knew, always so happy and never did no one wrong. You're never going to be forgotten."
After the balloon release the crowds moved onto the Carlton-in-Lindrick Social Club, for a fundraising event at which £3,957 was raised to help towards funeral costs for Kamil’s family.
Staff at the fundraiser had thousands of pounds worth of raffle prizes on offer – many of which residents and local businesses had donated.
The venue was decorated with a blue balloon arch with a lighting up ‘16’ – the age of which Kamil lost his life.
Carlton-in-Lindrick Social Club manager Vickie Peach said: “Thank you for the whole community for pulling together and making it possible, it was an honour for myself and Carlton Club to organise it for Kamil’s family.”
Meanwhile The GoFundMe page set up to raise cash towards Kamil’s funeral has so far raised £9,755. Donate here.
Officers were called to the incident in Rotherham Baulk on Junen 15.
Police arrested two men aged 28 and 31 on suspicion of manslaughter and a 28-year-old woman on suspicion of assisting an offender, who have all since been bailed.
Police said all three people arrested in connection with the incident had been bailed "under strict conditions" while the investigation continued.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.