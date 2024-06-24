Hundreds gather at balloon release to remember Worksop teen who died after being crushed by a tree

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There were emotional scenes as hundreds turned out at a balloon release in memory of a Worksop teen who died after being crushed by a tree.

Friends, family and residents gathered at the Pit Field in Carlton-in-Lindrick on Saturday (June 22) to honour Kamil Hubert-Ziolko who died just a day after finishing his GCSE's.

Dozens of balloons were released with many wearing the colour blue in his memory and some wearing T-Shirts with Kamil’s picture and “forever 16”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kamil ,16, was clearing trees at a property in Carlton-in-Lindrick when the incident happened on June 15.

Hundreds gather at balloon release for Kamil Hubert-Ziolko

Statements were read out at the event from family and friends, including one which paid tribute to Kamil by saying: "You always had a smile on your face... and always put everyone before yourself. Carlton will not be the same without you, I still don't want to believe it.

"You were one of the nicest lads I knew, always so happy and never did no one wrong. You're never going to be forgotten."

After the balloon release the crowds moved onto the Carlton-in-Lindrick Social Club, for a fundraising event at which £3,957 was raised to help towards funeral costs for Kamil’s family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staff at the fundraiser had thousands of pounds worth of raffle prizes on offer – many of which residents and local businesses had donated.

A fundraiser for Kamil Hubert-Ziolko's family took place at Carlton-in-Lindrick Social Club

The venue was decorated with a blue balloon arch with a lighting up ‘16’ – the age of which Kamil lost his life.

Carlton-in-Lindrick Social Club manager Vickie Peach said: “Thank you for the whole community for pulling together and making it possible, it was an honour for myself and Carlton Club to organise it for Kamil’s family.”

Meanwhile The GoFundMe page set up to raise cash towards Kamil’s funeral has so far raised £9,755. Donate here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Balloon release for Kamil Hubert-Ziolko

Officers were called to the incident in Rotherham Baulk on Junen 15.

Police arrested two men aged 28 and 31 on suspicion of manslaughter and a 28-year-old woman on suspicion of assisting an offender, who have all since been bailed.