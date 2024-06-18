Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tributes are continuing to flood in for a 16-year-old Worksop boy who died after being crushed by a tree he was helping to cut down just a day after finishing his GCSE's

Grief stricken friends of Kamil and residents have posted about the tragedy on the Worksop Guardian Facebook page.

Claire Louise posted “My heart breaks was a friend of my sons. They both sat their last exam together on friday. Played football and stuff together. Can't imagine the pain. Rip kamil x”Rachel Hopkinson posted: “Absolutely heartbreaking, my sons knew him and and his brothers as friends, don’t think it’s fully sunk in yet, my thoughts are with the entire family at this devastating time. RIP Kamil xx”Emma Louise Johnson Squires posted: “My lad is the same age and just finished his GCSE’s, I cannot imagine what his parents are going through, absolutely heartbreaking.”Linda Barnes posted: “Forever 16 rest easy young man what an absolute tragedy thoughts are with his family.”

Kota Hallam posted: “I love ya brother rest easy see u on the other side my mate so sad forever 16 bro”

Kamil Hubert, 16, was crushed by a tree he was helping to cut down for a summer job while finishing his GCSEs

Kamil died at a derelict house on Rotherham Baulk, Carlton-in-Lindrick on Saturday, June 15 after being crushed by a tree he was helping to cut down.

The tragedy came just a day after finishing his GCSE's.

It is thought the teen had been helping in a bid to earn some extra pocket money.

Floral tributes, teddies, balloons and cans of pop have been placed at the scene where the teenager - named locally as Kamil Hubert - died at a derelict house on Rotherham Baulk, Carlton-in-Lindrick on Saturday, June 15.

Two men aged 28 and 31 have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

A 28-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. All three remain in police custody.

Police are appealing for anyone with information, including witnesses and anyone who may have captured CCTV, doorbell camera or dashcam footage, to contact them.