Worksop school pays tribute to pupil Kamil Hubert, 16, who died after being crushed by a tree just a day after finishing his GCSE’s
Danielle Sheehan, Principal at Outwood Academy Portland – where Kamil had been a pupil – said staff and pupils would work together to find ways to celebrate his life in school.
Danielle Sheehan said: “As a school community, we are deeply saddened by the sudden and tragic loss of Kamil. This loss is profoundly felt across our school community and our thoughts and sympathies are with his family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.
“We will be working with our students to find ways to celebrate the life of Kamil, which will allow us to come together to honour his memory and support each other through this period of mourning.
“We also recognise that such a loss can be extremely challenging for our students and it is natural for them to experience a range of complex emotions. We encourage anyone who is struggling to reach out so that we can get them the support they need.”
Kamil died at a derelict house on Rotherham Baulk, Carlton-in-Lindrick on Saturday, June 15 after being crushed by a tree he was helping to cut down.
The tragedy came just a day after finishing his GCSE's.
It is thought the teen had been helping in a bid to earn some extra pocket money.
Residents said Kamil was helping cut down the 30ft tree when he was seriously injured.
Two men aged 28 and 31 have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.
A 28-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. All three remain in police custody.
Police are appealing for anyone with information, including witnesses and anyone who may have captured CCTV, doorbell camera or dashcam footage, to contact them.
Anyone with information should call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 229 of 15 June 2024, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.