Kamil Hubert, 16, was crushed by a tree he was helping to cut down for a summer job while finishing his GCSEs

Tributes have flooded in for a ‘kind and loving’ 16-year-old Worksop boy who died after being crushed by a tree he was helping to cut down just a day after finishing his GCSE's

Floral tributes, teddies, balloons and cans of pop have been placed at the scene where the teenager - named locally as Kamil Hubert - died at a derelict house on Rotherham Baulk, Carlton-in-Lindrick on Saturday, June 15.

Residents said Kamil was helping cut down a 30ft tree after finishing his GCSEs just a day earlier when he was seriously injured.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene following the tragic incident but Kamil was pronounced dead at the scene on Saturday morning June 15.

A fundraiser has been set up for the family of Kamil Hubert, 16, who was crushed by a tree he was helping to cut down

Two men aged 28 and 31 have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

A 28-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. All three remain in police custody.

A police cordon remains in place at the property.

A fundraising page set up to help Kamil’s family with funeral costs has already raised £6,600, with his mother Jadwiga Pawlowska posting on Facebook: "I will be very grateful for any help for my son. Please share the fundraiser and help us in this difficult time.”

The GoFundMe page states: “On 15th June, my aunt’s 16 year old son tragically died. He just finished his GCSE’s the day prior to the incident. We are trying to help her raise money to cover the costs of the funeral for him.

“Kamil was a kind and loving boy who was taken away from us way too early.

“If you can, please donate to help us give him the send off that he deserves.”

A community balloon release and fundraising event, organised by the Carlton-in-Lindrick social club on Knaton Road will also take place on Saturday, June 22 to help pay for costs.

There will be a balloon release and cash will be collected through cake sales, donation buckets and a raffle, with the club currently appealing for raffle donations. Anyone attending is asked to wear blue.

Tributes have continued to flood in on social media from shocked members of the community in the wake of the tragedy.

Julie May posted on Facebook “Absolutely tragic! A young lad with everything to live for.”

Julie Marie Wharton posted: "RIP Kamil. Love and strength to all your family. So desperately sad”

Trevor Roper posted: “RIP young man such a waste of life.”

Detective Inspector Simon Harrison, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a tragic incident and my thoughts are with the boy’s family. They have asked for privacy at this most difficult time. The family are being supported by specially-trained officers as we continue to investigate exactly what happened.

“Our inquiries remain ongoing, and we are appealing for anyone with information, including witnesses and anyone who may have captured CCTV, doorbell camera or dashcam footage, to please get in contact with us.”

Anyone with information should call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 229 of 15 June 2024, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.