Sally Outram walk: A wonderful seven mile walk around Sturton-Le-Steeple

Some of the delightful views on this walk. (Pictures Sally Outram).

It is an area with an incredible and interesting history, predating the Romans, to the Mayflower Pilgrims.

The village of Sturton le Steeple is situated along the Trent Vale, approximately six miles east of the market town of Retford, in North Nottinghamshire, and just a 30 minute drive from Worksop, easily accessed along the AA620.

First documented in the Domesday book, it was originally known as “Estretone” (1086), and saw many name changes over the centuries, such as “Neyerstretton” (1375), “Sturton cum Fenton” (1640) and latterly Sturton le Steeple, from 1823, and it is most likely the “le Steeple” derives from the impressive pinnacles on the church tower, which can be seen from miles around.

Traditionally, the village and area around is known for its arable farming, and in the past the nearby lost village of West Burton was prolific in Willow Production, which ceased in the 1950s.

Interestingly, the area was also well known for its cheese making, a distinct flavoursome cheese known as Trent Side, which was sold locally at Retford Market.

Just a couple of miles from the village is the tiny hamlet of Littleborough, with its quaint little church, bursting with history is possibly one of the smallest ecclesiastical sites in England.

This delightful little church is worth visiting, the stone work inside and out is particularly interesting, with fine examples of Roman herringbone masonry on the exterior, a Norman doorway, and exquisite examples of Saxon pillars inside.

There would have been an ancient crossing point over the River Trent, just along from the church, and most likely a route taken by the Mayflower Pilgrims also.

As you walk through the fields and along the country lanes, you cannot help but notice the far-reaching views, and on a bright day you can even see Lincoln Cathedral, perched high on the hill.

The beauty of Clarborough Nature Reserve and tunnel is an absolute treat, with an abundance of wildlife, the grassland and woodland are habitat to an array of wildflowers too.

The return route takes you by one of Nottinghamshire’s most impressive working Windmills at North Leverton with Habblesthorpe.

This unique mill was built in 1813 and is open most weekends, worth checking times so you can include a visit whilst on your adventure.

This is one of my favourite local walks, super all year round, but you will need suitable footwear during the winter months.

There is to see and so much to explore and discover.

It definitely showcases the area at its best, and with two pubs to choose from along the route, a refreshing pint and a bite to eat is the perfect end to this lovely walk.

Happy Ramblng!

Sally

DID YOU KNOW?

Sturton le Steeple is also the birthplace of John Robinson, one of the early leaders of the English separatists.

He was also pastor of the Mayflower Pilgrims, for which, in 2020 saw the 400-year commemoration of the iconic journey the separatists took in 1620 in their quest for freedom.

For more visit

Twitter: @SallyOutram

Do you have a favourite walk that Sally could try? Let her know all about it by emailing [email protected]

Basics

DISTANCE – 7 ¼ miles

DURATION – Approx 4 hours

SEVERITY – Easy/Moderate

SITLES/GATES -Yes

PATH DESCRIPTION – Lanes, some road, paths, tracks, grass tracks, some gentle ascent

REFRESHMENTS – Reindeer Inn, Sturton-Le-Steeple and The Royal Oak, North Leverton

TOILETS – Reindeer Inn, Sturton–Le-Steeple and The Royal Oak, North Leverton. (Check opening times).

MAP – OS Explorer 271 and OS Landranger 121 GRID REFERENCE SK788839

START POINT – Layby by the Church, on Church Street, Sturton-le-Steeple

Directions

1) From the layby walk towards the Church of St. Peter and St. Pauls, making your way towards the Reindeer Inn Pub. At the pub you will come to a main road junction. Here, cross over the road and directly opposite onto Spring Lane. Continue along the surfaced road for a short distance, the path then becomes a grassy track/bridleway – you will see a signpost marked Trent Valley Way and a gate, the road has a no public vehicle restriction. After approximately ¾ of a mile (1.2km), the path splits, here, turn right to walk under the railway bridge.

2) Stay on the Bridleway, on a gradual ascent to the top of a hill, with panoramic views notice Maumhill Wood on your left, you can see Lincoln Cathedral in the far distance. Continue along, the path veers sharp left, after the bend, turn right over the little gated bridge, follow the tree lined track (locally known as Blue Stocking Lane). After a short distance, turn left and proceed along the lane, until you reach a road.

3) Here; turn left and proceed along the road for approximately 220m, then bear right along Rathole Lane which is a track, there is a slight descent which leads to the railway crossing. To the right is Clarborough Nature Reserve, at this point you have the added option to leave the route, explore the reserve, then re-join at the railway crossings, where you left off.

4) Cross over the railway line, taking extra care. Continue straight ahead, with some ascent along Caddow Lane and the woods. Once you reach the top of the hill, at the end of Caddow Wood, turn left along a Bridleway (Retford Gate), proceed downhill, you will pass North Leverton with Habblesthorpe Windmill (another opportunity to stop along the route, check opening times as this is a working windmill, it is definitely worth a visit). Continue along the lane for a short distance until you reach the road junction, which is on a bend. You will see the village sign, North Leverton with Habblesthorpe; this is the longest village name in England and the second longest in Europe.

5) At the junction, turn left along the footpath and head into the village until you reach the crossroads. Here you will see the Royal Oak Pub, (an optional spot for a bite to eat or a pint of real ale). Continue along Main Street passing by the pub, for approximately 250m, you will see a signed footpath to the left, this leads to the pretty St. Martins Church. Turn right taking the footpath in front of the church, follow the path leaving the churchyard and exit onto a small lane.

6) Turn right along the lane continue along, ignoring the right bend, walk straight ahead following the waymarked footpath after a short distance, eventually following alongside the pretty beck. You will come to a small footbridge, go through the gate on the left, continue along the field edge path, you will reach another gate, which leads into a large field. Continue over the field in the same direction, heading towards the church and boundary hedge. Here you will come to a gated bridge, cross, and take the next gate, keeping straight ahead on the path, with the hedge and beck on your right, continuing to its end, where you go over another beck/waterway.

7) At this point, turn right following the signposted path, following field edge path which leads to a further gate. At the gate, you will see a signposted path into Three Leys Lane at the hamlet of Fenton. Take the signposted path and cross over the stile opposite. Follow the field edge path, passing through three fields, keeping the hedge on your right, crossing a further footbridge and stile until you reach the road in Sturton-le-Steeple. Turn left and walk along this road until you reach your start point. Here is the perfect place to take refreshments at the Reindeer Inn, it is a beautiful setting, with its popular duck pond, has tasty food and real ales!