More than 70,000 people now vaccinated against coronavirus in Bassetlaw

More than half of the adult population in the district have also received their second jab and are fully vaccinated against the virus.

Chair of the NHS Bassetlaw Clinical Commissioning Group and local GP, Dr Eric Kelly, said: “Our local PCNs have done an incredible job to ensure we have vaccinated the most vulnerable and high-risk people in our communities.

"We’re delighted to be making such excellent progress and reaching the 70,000 milestone is an amazing achievement for Bassetlaw and a credit to everyone in involved.

(Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

“People will be contacted when it’s their turn for their second dose and it is now essential that those who have had the vaccine don’t delay in getting the second dose when it is offered as this helps provide longer-term protection against the virus.

"All those over 36 or in the eligible cohorts who have not yet been vaccinated are also urged to book an appointment as soon as they can.”

Eligible groups can book appointments via www.nhs.uk or alternatively call the national telephone number free on 119 where they can choose a time slot and location that suits them.

Local people in Bassetlaw in the eligible groups can still choose to wait to be invited by a GP PCN where they will be contacted directly to offer a suitable and convenient slot to receive their vaccine first or second dose dependent upon availability.

The CCG asks that unless you are in the priority groups being invited now, to not contact the NHS to seek a vaccine – they will contact you when it is the right time.

Medics continue to ask the public to play their part and follow the rules to contain the virus by remembering hands, face, space, at all times whether you have had the vaccine or not.

For more information about the vaccine and to read frequently asked questions, visit https://www.bassetlawccg.nhs.uk/news_items/14563-covid-19-vaccination-update-in-bassetlaw.