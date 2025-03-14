The Electric State is Netflix’s latest blockbuster film 🤖

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Electric State stars Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt.

Netflix’s sci-fi blockbuster is from the directors of Avengers: Endgame.

But what time will the film be out?

Netflix has confirmed the exact time its brand new blockbuster movie will be released. The Electric State comes from the minds behind Avengers: Endgame.

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown leads the cast alongside Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy). It is set in a retro-futuristic version of the 1990s, where robots are commonplace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But what time will The Electric State be released? Here’s all you need to know:

When is The Electric State out?

The Electric State on Netflix | Paul Abell/ Netflix

The sci-fi blockbuster is Netflix’s latest major original film - and you might be wondering whether it will release on streaming or in cinemas first. It is set to come out on streaming today (March 14).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is being released worldwide on March 14, Netflix has confirmed. It arrives just in time for the weekend.

What time is The Electric State released on Netflix?

The streaming giant is very consistent when it comes to the release time of its original shows and films - unless it is a live event. Netflix drops its original content at 12am PT/ 3am ET in America.

Usually that means it will release at 8am in the UK, due to the time difference. But because daylight savings time started in the US last weekend, it could arrive an hour earlier at 7am.

What is The Electric State about?

On Netflix, the synopsis reads: “An orphaned teen hits the road with a mysterious road to find her long-lost brother, teaming up with a smuggler and his wisecracking sidekick.” It stars Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt.

See who is in the cast of The Electric State and where you know them from. Let me know your thoughts on the film by email: [email protected] .