The show is taking place at North Notts Arena on Friday November 26.

Amy, who has racked up an impressive 110,000 followers since appearing on one of the biggest television shows of the summer, will be bringing her expertise and passion for performing to the judging panel.

Amy Day will be a judge at this year's Worksop's Got Talent.

She said: “Being a performer myself, I’m so excited to be on the other side as a judge to enjoy a night of talent and entertainment.

"I can’t wait to see what’s in store whilst also supporting a great cause.”

The show will be hosted by former Team GB diver, Jack Haslam and Australian model, influencer and presenter, Sakara Bell.

The main man himself, Santa Claus, will also be making an appearance.

Organisers have chosen their 12 finalists, which include a range of singers, a dance troupe, the first ever breakdancing duo & a ukulele-playing comedian.

The show will also feature three special guest performers, including a greatest hits performance from Jo O’Meara.

Event organiser James Clarke said: “I’m thrilled that Amy has agreed to join us for what promises to be our most incredible night yet.

"I can’t wait for Worksop to see the show, which has been two years in the making.”

Since 2016, Worksop’s Got Talent has raised £40,000 for blindness charity Retina UK.