Top model Sam Reece announced as second celebrity judge for Worksop's Got Talent

He will join S Club 7 star Jo O’Meara as a judge when the talent contest returns to North Notts Arena on Friday November 26

Sam he has modelled for over 100 of the biggest brands in fashion including Harvey Nichols, ASOS, Loreal and many more, as well as starring in eight Boohoo commercials.

The hairdresser has appeared on MTV’s Ex On The Beach owns Salon Twenty Seven in Sheffield.

Model Sam Reece has been confirmed as a judge at this year's Worksop's Got Talent contest.

Sam said “I’ve loved being a part of this show for four years, so I can’t wait to take my seat on the judging panel and see what talent Worksop has got to offer this winter.

"Buy your tickets and I’ll see you there next month.”

Organiser of Worksop’s Got Talent, James Clarke, was delighted that Sam had agreed to judge the show again.

“Sam has been involved in Worksop’s Got Talent for four years now and has become one of my closest friends,” he said.

"He cares about the show just as much as me, so I know he will be a great judge alongside Jo and two other judges still to be announced.”

Organisers have chosen their 12 finalists for next month’s final, which includes a range of singers, a dance troupe, the first ever breakdancing duo and a ukulele-playing comedian.

The fifth anniversary Christmas special will also feature three special guest performers.

James added: “This is our strongest, best line-up ever – I can’t wait for everyone to see who’s taking part. I can’t even guess who’s going to win.”

Since its launch in 2016, Worksop’s Got Talent has raised £40,000 for blindness charity Retina UK and every year entertained a sell-out audience.