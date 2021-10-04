Former S Club 7 star Jo O'Meara announced as celebrity judge for Worksop's Got Talent

Singer Jo O’Meara will be a celebrity judge at this year’s Worksop’s Got Talent contest.

The former S Club 7 singer and actress will be judging the talent show at North Notts Arena, on Friday November 26.

She said: “I am so excited to be a judge on this amazing show and it’s all for such a great cause too.

"I look forward to seeing some amazing talent. I will see you all very soon.”

As part of pop group S Club 7 Jo has had four UK number one singles, 13 UK top fives singles, won two Brit award and sold more than 17 million records worldwide.

The band released 13 singles, seven albums in their five years together, along with starring on a hugely successful TV series that was watched by 90 million people worldwide.

Jo has just released her brand new solo album, ‘With Love’, in August 2021.

Worksop’s Got Talent returns for its fifth year next month. Since 2016, the sell-out event has raised £40,000 for blindness charity Retina and won four awards.

Event organiser James Clarke said: “Jo has always been high on my judges wish list so I am so pleased that we have been able to make this happen.

"We have got an incredible show lined up for our big comeback, so I cannot wait for Jo to be a big part of it.”

James added that further announcement on celebrity judges will happen in due course.